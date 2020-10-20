1 LAK to CVE - Convert Lao Kips to Cape Verdean Escudos

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.0046411992 Cape Verdean Escudos

1 CVE = 215.462 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Lao Kip to Cape Verdean Escudo conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 07:13 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Cape Verdean Escudo

lak
LAK
cve
CVE
1 LAK0.0046412 CVE
5 LAK0.023206 CVE
10 LAK0.046412 CVE
25 LAK0.11603 CVE
50 LAK0.23206 CVE
100 LAK0.46412 CVE
500 LAK2.3206 CVE
1,000 LAK4.6412 CVE
5,000 LAK23.206 CVE
10,000 LAK46.412 CVE

Convert Cape Verdean Escudo to Lao Kip

cve
CVE
lak
LAK
1 CVE215.462 LAK
5 CVE1,077.31 LAK
10 CVE2,154.62 LAK
25 CVE5,386.54 LAK
50 CVE10,773.1 LAK
100 CVE21,546.2 LAK
500 CVE107,731 LAK
1,000 CVE215,462 LAK
5,000 CVE1,077,310 LAK
10,000 CVE2,154,620 LAK

LAK to CVE Chart

1 LAK = 0 CVE

1 Lao Kip to Cape Verdean Escudo stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00476430.0049103
Low
0.00461140.0046114
Average
0.00469680.0047623
Volatility
0.53%0.57%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

cve

CVE - Cape Verdean Escudo

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cape Verdean Escudo exchange rate is the CVE to USD rate. The currency code for Cape Verdean Escudos is CVE. The currency symbol is $.

