1 Lao Kip =
0.12816693 Congolese Francs
1 CDF = 7.80232 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
CDF
|1 LAK
|0.128167 CDF
|5 LAK
|0.640835 CDF
|10 LAK
|1.28167 CDF
|25 LAK
|3.20417 CDF
|50 LAK
|6.40835 CDF
|100 LAK
|12.8167 CDF
|500 LAK
|64.0835 CDF
|1,000 LAK
|128.167 CDF
|5,000 LAK
|640.835 CDF
|10,000 LAK
|1,281.67 CDF
1 LAK = 0 CDF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.13172
|0.13314
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.12805
|0.12805
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.12973
|0.13038
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.62%
|0.65%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Congolese Franc exchange rate is the CDF to USD rate. The currency code for Congolese Francs is CDF. The currency symbol is FC.More Congolese Franc info
