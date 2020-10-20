1 LAK to CDF - Convert Lao Kips to Congolese Francs

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.12816693 Congolese Francs

1 CDF = 7.80232 LAK

Lao Kip to Congolese Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:50 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Congolese Franc

lak
LAK
cdf
CDF
1 LAK0.128167 CDF
5 LAK0.640835 CDF
10 LAK1.28167 CDF
25 LAK3.20417 CDF
50 LAK6.40835 CDF
100 LAK12.8167 CDF
500 LAK64.0835 CDF
1,000 LAK128.167 CDF
5,000 LAK640.835 CDF
10,000 LAK1,281.67 CDF

Convert Congolese Franc to Lao Kip

cdf
CDF
lak
LAK
1 CDF7.80232 LAK
5 CDF39.0116 LAK
10 CDF78.0232 LAK
25 CDF195.058 LAK
50 CDF390.116 LAK
100 CDF780.232 LAK
500 CDF3,901.16 LAK
1,000 CDF7,802.32 LAK
5,000 CDF39,011.6 LAK
10,000 CDF78,023.2 LAK

LAK to CDF Chart

1 LAK = 0 CDF

1 Lao Kip to Congolese Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.131720.13314
Low
0.128050.12805
Average
0.129730.13038
Volatility
0.62%0.65%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

cdf

CDF - Congolese Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Congolese Franc exchange rate is the CDF to USD rate. The currency code for Congolese Francs is CDF. The currency symbol is FC.

