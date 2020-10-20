1 Lao Kip =
0.00000000078280398 Bitcoins
1 BTC = 1,277,460,000 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
BTC
|1 LAK
|0.000000000782804 BTC
|5 LAK
|0.00000000391402 BTC
|10 LAK
|0.00000000782804 BTC
|25 LAK
|0.0000000195701 BTC
|50 LAK
|0.0000000391402 BTC
|100 LAK
|0.0000000782804 BTC
|500 LAK
|0.000000391402 BTC
|1,000 LAK
|0.000000782804 BTC
|5,000 LAK
|0.00000391402 BTC
|10,000 LAK
|0.00000782804 BTC
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00000000080000
|0.00000000080000
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00000000070000
|0.00000000070000
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00000000070000
|0.00000000070000
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.70%
|2.28%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bitcoin exchange rate is the BTC to USD rate. There is no official ISO code for Bitcoins, although BTC is commonly used. The currency symbol is ₿.More Bitcoin info
