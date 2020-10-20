1 LAK to BSD - Convert Lao Kips to Bahamian Dollars

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.000045405385 Bahamian Dollars

1 BSD = 22,023.8 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Bahamian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 07:12 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Bahamian Dollar

lak
LAK
bsd
BSD
1 LAK0.0000454054 BSD
5 LAK0.000227027 BSD
10 LAK0.000454054 BSD
25 LAK0.00113513 BSD
50 LAK0.00227027 BSD
100 LAK0.00454054 BSD
500 LAK0.0227027 BSD
1,000 LAK0.0454054 BSD
5,000 LAK0.227027 BSD
10,000 LAK0.454054 BSD

Convert Bahamian Dollar to Lao Kip

bsd
BSD
lak
LAK
1 BSD22,023.8 LAK
5 BSD110,119 LAK
10 BSD220,238 LAK
25 BSD550,595 LAK
50 BSD1,101,190 LAK
100 BSD2,202,380 LAK
500 BSD11,011,900 LAK
1,000 BSD22,023,800 LAK
5,000 BSD110,119,000 LAK
10,000 BSD220,238,000 LAK

LAK to BSD Chart

1 LAK = 0 BSD

1 Lao Kip to Bahamian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000465780.000047672
Low
0.0000450810.000045081
Average
0.0000458130.000046493
Volatility
0.49%0.50%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

bsd

BSD - Bahamian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bahamian Dollar exchange rate is the BSD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahamian Dollars is BSD. The currency symbol is $.

