1 Lao Kip =
0.0002523694 Brazilian Reais
1 BRL = 3,962.45 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
BRL
|1 LAK
|0.000252369 BRL
|5 LAK
|0.00126185 BRL
|10 LAK
|0.00252369 BRL
|25 LAK
|0.00630924 BRL
|50 LAK
|0.0126185 BRL
|100 LAK
|0.0252369 BRL
|500 LAK
|0.126185 BRL
|1,000 LAK
|0.252369 BRL
|5,000 LAK
|1.26185 BRL
|10,000 LAK
|2.52369 BRL
1 LAK = 0 BRL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00025776
|0.00025776
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00024365
|0.00023653
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00024863
|0.00024344
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.06%
|0.84%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Brazilian Real exchange rate is the BRL to USD rate. The currency code for Brazilian Reais is BRL. The currency symbol is R$.
