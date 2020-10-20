1 Lao Kip =
0.00031308699 Bolivian Bolivianos
1 BOB = 3,194.00 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
BOB
|1 LAK
|0.000313087 BOB
|5 LAK
|0.00156543 BOB
|10 LAK
|0.00313087 BOB
|25 LAK
|0.00782717 BOB
|50 LAK
|0.0156543 BOB
|100 LAK
|0.0313087 BOB
|500 LAK
|0.156543 BOB
|1,000 LAK
|0.313087 BOB
|5,000 LAK
|1.56543 BOB
|10,000 LAK
|3.13087 BOB
1 LAK = 0 BOB
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00032194
|0.00032930
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00031129
|0.00031129
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00031649
|0.00032134
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.53%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bolivian Bolíviano exchange rate is the BOB to USD rate. The currency code for Bolivian Bolivianos is BOB. The currency symbol is $b.More Bolivian Bolíviano info
