1 LAK to BHD - Convert Lao Kips to Bahraini Dinars

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.000017072535 Bahraini Dinars

1 BHD = 58,573.6 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Lao Kip to Bahraini Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 07:11 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Bahraini Dinar

lak
LAK
bhd
BHD
1 LAK0.0000170725 BHD
5 LAK0.0000853627 BHD
10 LAK0.000170725 BHD
25 LAK0.000426813 BHD
50 LAK0.000853627 BHD
100 LAK0.00170725 BHD
500 LAK0.00853627 BHD
1,000 LAK0.0170725 BHD
5,000 LAK0.0853627 BHD
10,000 LAK0.170725 BHD

Convert Bahraini Dinar to Lao Kip

bhd
BHD
lak
LAK
1 BHD58,573.6 LAK
5 BHD292,868 LAK
10 BHD585,736 LAK
25 BHD1,464,340 LAK
50 BHD2,928,680 LAK
100 BHD5,857,360 LAK
500 BHD29,286,800 LAK
1,000 BHD58,573,600 LAK
5,000 BHD292,868,000 LAK
10,000 BHD585,736,000 LAK

LAK to BHD Chart

1 LAK = 0 BHD

1 Lao Kip to Bahraini Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000175130.000017925
Low
0.0000169500.000016950
Average
0.0000172260.000017481
Volatility
0.49%0.50%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

bhd

BHD - Bahraini Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bahraini Dinar exchange rate is the BHD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahraini Dinars is BHD. The currency symbol is .د.ب.

