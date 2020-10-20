1 Lao Kip =
0.000082289749 Bulgarian Leva
1 BGN = 12,152.2 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
1 Lao Kip =
0.000082289749 Bulgarian Leva
1 BGN = 12,152.2 LAK
LAK
BGN
|1 LAK
|0.0000822897 BGN
|5 LAK
|0.000411449 BGN
|10 LAK
|0.000822897 BGN
|25 LAK
|0.00205724 BGN
|50 LAK
|0.00411449 BGN
|100 LAK
|0.00822897 BGN
|500 LAK
|0.0411449 BGN
|1,000 LAK
|0.0822897 BGN
|5,000 LAK
|0.411449 BGN
|10,000 LAK
|0.822897 BGN
1 LAK = 0 BGN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000084503
|0.000087092
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000081791
|0.000081791
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000083305
|0.000084468
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.53%
|0.57%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bulgarian Lev exchange rate is the BGN to USD rate. The currency code for Bulgarian Leva is BGN. The currency symbol is лв.More Bulgarian Lev info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings