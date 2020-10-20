1 Lao Kip =
0.000080761954 Aruban or Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)
1 AWG = 12,382.1 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
1 Lao Kip =
0.000080761954 Aruban or Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)
1 AWG = 12,382.1 LAK
LAK
AWG
|1 LAK
|0.000080762 AWG
|5 LAK
|0.00040381 AWG
|10 LAK
|0.00080762 AWG
|25 LAK
|0.00201905 AWG
|50 LAK
|0.0040381 AWG
|100 LAK
|0.0080762 AWG
|500 LAK
|0.040381 AWG
|1,000 LAK
|0.080762 AWG
|5,000 LAK
|0.40381 AWG
|10,000 LAK
|0.80762 AWG
1 LAK = 0 AWG
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000083374
|0.000085333
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000080695
|0.000080695
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000082006
|0.000083223
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.49%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Aruban or Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the AWG to USD rate. The currency code for Aruban or Dutch Guilders (also called Florins) is AWG. The currency symbol is ƒ.More Aruban or Dutch Guilder info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings