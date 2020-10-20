1 Lao Kip =
0.041469444 Argentine Pesos
1 ARS = 24.1141 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
1 Lao Kip =
0.041469444 Argentine Pesos
1 ARS = 24.1141 LAK
LAK
ARS
|1 LAK
|0.0414694 ARS
|5 LAK
|0.207347 ARS
|10 LAK
|0.414694 ARS
|25 LAK
|1.03674 ARS
|50 LAK
|2.07347 ARS
|100 LAK
|4.14694 ARS
|500 LAK
|20.7347 ARS
|1,000 LAK
|41.4694 ARS
|5,000 LAK
|207.347 ARS
|10,000 LAK
|414.694 ARS
1 LAK = 0 ARS
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.041995
|0.041995
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.041116
|0.040484
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.041462
|0.041251
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.55%
|0.53%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Argentine Peso exchange rate is the ARS to USD rate. The currency code for Argentine Pesos is ARS. The currency symbol is $.More Argentine Peso info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings