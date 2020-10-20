1 LAK to AOA - Convert Lao Kips to Angolan Kwanzas

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.039529003 Angolan Kwanzas

1 AOA = 25.2979 LAK

Lao Kip to Angolan Kwanza conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 07:10 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Angolan Kwanza

LAK
AOA
1 LAK0.039529 AOA
5 LAK0.197645 AOA
10 LAK0.39529 AOA
25 LAK0.988225 AOA
50 LAK1.97645 AOA
100 LAK3.9529 AOA
500 LAK19.7645 AOA
1,000 LAK39.529 AOA
5,000 LAK197.645 AOA
10,000 LAK395.29 AOA

Convert Angolan Kwanza to Lao Kip

AOA
LAK
1 AOA25.2979 LAK
5 AOA126.489 LAK
10 AOA252.979 LAK
25 AOA632.447 LAK
50 AOA1,264.89 LAK
100 AOA2,529.79 LAK
500 AOA12,648.9 LAK
1,000 AOA25,297.9 LAK
5,000 AOA126,489 LAK
10,000 AOA252,979 LAK

LAK to AOA Chart

1 LAK = 0 AOA

1 Lao Kip to Angolan Kwanza stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0401710.040342
Low
0.0385460.038546
Average
0.0394650.039543
Volatility
0.76%0.76%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

aoa

AOA - Angolan Kwanza

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Angolan Kwanza exchange rate is the AOA to USD rate. The currency code for Angolan Kwanzas is AOA. The currency symbol is Kz.

