1 Lao Kip =
0.039529003 Angolan Kwanzas
1 AOA = 25.2979 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
AOA
|1 LAK
|0.039529 AOA
|5 LAK
|0.197645 AOA
|10 LAK
|0.39529 AOA
|25 LAK
|0.988225 AOA
|50 LAK
|1.97645 AOA
|100 LAK
|3.9529 AOA
|500 LAK
|19.7645 AOA
|1,000 LAK
|39.529 AOA
|5,000 LAK
|197.645 AOA
|10,000 LAK
|395.29 AOA
1 LAK = 0 AOA
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.040171
|0.040342
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.038546
|0.038546
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.039465
|0.039543
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.76%
|0.76%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Angolan Kwanza exchange rate is the AOA to USD rate. The currency code for Angolan Kwanzas is AOA. The currency symbol is Kz.More Angolan Kwanza info
