1 Lao Kip =
0.017363063 Armenian Drams
1 AMD = 57.5935 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
1 Lao Kip =
0.017363063 Armenian Drams
1 AMD = 57.5935 LAK
LAK
AMD
|1 LAK
|0.0173631 AMD
|5 LAK
|0.0868153 AMD
|10 LAK
|0.173631 AMD
|25 LAK
|0.434077 AMD
|50 LAK
|0.868153 AMD
|100 LAK
|1.73631 AMD
|500 LAK
|8.68153 AMD
|1,000 LAK
|17.3631 AMD
|5,000 LAK
|86.8153 AMD
|10,000 LAK
|173.631 AMD
1 LAK = 0 AMD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.017993
|0.018708
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.017408
|0.017408
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.017701
|0.018006
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.55%
|0.62%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.More Armenian Dram info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings