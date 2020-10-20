1 Lao Kip =
1 Lao Kip =
0.0032049095 Afghan Afghanis
1 AFN = 312.021 LAK
LAK
AFN
|1 LAK
|0.00320491 AFN
|5 LAK
|0.0160245 AFN
|10 LAK
|0.0320491 AFN
|25 LAK
|0.0801227 AFN
|50 LAK
|0.160245 AFN
|100 LAK
|0.320491 AFN
|500 LAK
|1.60245 AFN
|1,000 LAK
|3.20491 AFN
|5,000 LAK
|16.0245 AFN
|10,000 LAK
|32.0491 AFN
1 LAK = 0 AFN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0033074
|0.0034121
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0031974
|0.0031974
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0032430
|0.0033252
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.56%
|0.65%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Afghan Afghani exchange rate is the AFN to USD rate. The currency code for Afghan Afghanis is AFN. The currency symbol is ؋.More Afghan Afghani info
