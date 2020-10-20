1 LAK to AFN - Convert Lao Kips to Afghan Afghanis

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.0032049095 Afghan Afghanis

1 AFN = 312.021 LAK

Lao Kip to Afghan Afghani conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:48 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Afghan Afghani

lak
LAK
afn
AFN
1 LAK0.00320491 AFN
5 LAK0.0160245 AFN
10 LAK0.0320491 AFN
25 LAK0.0801227 AFN
50 LAK0.160245 AFN
100 LAK0.320491 AFN
500 LAK1.60245 AFN
1,000 LAK3.20491 AFN
5,000 LAK16.0245 AFN
10,000 LAK32.0491 AFN

Convert Afghan Afghani to Lao Kip

afn
AFN
lak
LAK
1 AFN312.021 LAK
5 AFN1,560.11 LAK
10 AFN3,120.21 LAK
25 AFN7,800.53 LAK
50 AFN15,601.1 LAK
100 AFN31,202.1 LAK
500 AFN156,011 LAK
1,000 AFN312,021 LAK
5,000 AFN1,560,110 LAK
10,000 AFN3,120,210 LAK

LAK to AFN Chart

1 LAK = 0 AFN

1 Lao Kip to Afghan Afghani stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00330740.0034121
Low
0.00319740.0031974
Average
0.00324300.0033252
Volatility
0.56%0.65%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

afn

AFN - Afghan Afghani

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Afghan Afghani exchange rate is the AFN to USD rate. The currency code for Afghan Afghanis is AFN. The currency symbol is ؋.

