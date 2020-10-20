1 LAK to AED - Convert Lao Kips to Emirati Dirhams

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.00016666709 Emirati Dirhams

1 AED = 5,999.98 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Emirati Dirham conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 07:10 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Emirati Dirham

lak
LAK
aed
AED
1 LAK0.000166667 AED
5 LAK0.000833335 AED
10 LAK0.00166667 AED
25 LAK0.00416668 AED
50 LAK0.00833335 AED
100 LAK0.0166667 AED
500 LAK0.0833335 AED
1,000 LAK0.166667 AED
5,000 LAK0.833335 AED
10,000 LAK1.66667 AED

Convert Emirati Dirham to Lao Kip

aed
AED
lak
LAK
1 AED5,999.98 LAK
5 AED29,999.9 LAK
10 AED59,999.8 LAK
25 AED150,000 LAK
50 AED299,999 LAK
100 AED599,998 LAK
500 AED2,999,990 LAK
1,000 AED5,999,980 LAK
5,000 AED29,999,900 LAK
10,000 AED59,999,800 LAK

LAK to AED Chart

1 LAK = 0 AED

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Emirati Dirham stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000171060.00017508
Low
0.000165560.00016556
Average
0.000168250.00017075
Volatility
0.49%0.50%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

aed

AED - Emirati Dirham

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Emirati Dirham exchange rate is the AED to USD rate. The currency code for Emirati Dirhams is AED. The currency symbol is د.إ.

