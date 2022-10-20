Login
Qatari Riyal to Malagasy Ariary Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

mga

MGA - Malagasy Ariary

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Ariary exchange rate is the MGA to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Ariary is MGA. The currency symbol is Ar.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08337
GBP / EUR1.19232
USD / JPY148.035
GBP / USD1.29173
USD / CHF0.880019
USD / CAD1.43811
EUR / JPY160.377
AUD / USD0.630490

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

