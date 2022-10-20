Peruvian Sol to Central African CFA Franc BEAC Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
PEN to XAF Chart

Peruvian Sol to Central African CFA Franc BEAC

1 PEN = 0 XAF

Oct 20, 2024, 08:35 UTC - Oct 20, 2024, 08:35 UTC
PEN/XAF close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

pen

PEN - Peruvian Sol

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peruvian Sol exchange rate is the PEN to USD rate. The currency code for Peruvian Soles is PEN. The currency symbol is S/..

xaf

XAF - Central African CFA Franc BEAC

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Central African CFA Franc BEAC exchange rate is the XAF to USD rate. The currency code for Central African Francs is XAF. The currency symbol is FCFA.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08688
GBP / EUR1.20046
USD / JPY149.518
GBP / USD1.30476
USD / CHF0.864924
USD / CAD1.38026
EUR / JPY162.509
AUD / USD0.670740

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%

