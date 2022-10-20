Peruvian Sol to Turkish Lira Exchange Rate Chart

PEN to TRL Chart

Peruvian Sol to Turkish Lira

1 PEN = 0 TRL

Jul 5, 2024, 08:33 UTC - Jul 5, 2024, 08:33 UTC
PEN/TRL close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

pen

PEN - Peruvian Sol

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peruvian Sol exchange rate is the PEN to USD rate. The currency code for Peruvian Soles is PEN. The currency symbol is S/..

trl

TRL - Turkish Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkish Lira exchange rate is the TRL to USD rate. The currency code for Turkish Lira is TRL. The currency symbol is ₤.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08268
GBP / EUR1.18010
USD / JPY160.750
GBP / USD1.27767
USD / CHF0.898522
USD / CAD1.36096
EUR / JPY174.041
AUD / USD0.673402

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%

