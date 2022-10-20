Login
Omani Rial to Malagasy Ariary Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

OMR to MGA Chart

Omani Rial to Malagasy Ariary

1 OMR = 0 MGA

Mar 8, 2025, 05:30 UTC - Mar 8, 2025, 05:30 UTC
OMR/MGA close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

omr

OMR - Omani Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Omani Rial exchange rate is the OMR to USD rate. The currency code for Omani Rials is OMR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Omani Rial info
mga

MGA - Malagasy Ariary

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Ariary exchange rate is the MGA to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Ariary is MGA. The currency symbol is Ar.

More Malagasy Ariary info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08355
GBP / EUR1.19147
USD / JPY147.938
GBP / USD1.29102
USD / CHF0.880120
USD / CAD1.43817
EUR / JPY160.298
AUD / USD0.630593

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

