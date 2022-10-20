Login
Malagasy Franc to Russian Ruble Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

MGF to RUB Chart

Malagasy Franc to Russian Ruble

1 MGF = 0 RUB

Mar 9, 2025, 23:53 UTC - Mar 9, 2025, 23:53 UTC
MGF/RUB close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

rub

RUB - Russian Ruble

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Russian Ruble exchange rate is the RUB to USD rate. The currency code for Russian Rubles is RUB. The currency symbol is ₽.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08604
GBP / EUR1.19090
USD / JPY147.607
GBP / USD1.29337
USD / CHF0.877493
USD / CAD1.43729
EUR / JPY160.307
AUD / USD0.630218

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

