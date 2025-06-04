Malagasy Ariary to Emirati Dirham Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
MGA to AED Chart

Malagasy Ariary to Emirati Dirham

1 MGA = 0 AED

Sep 3, 2025, 08:20 UTC - Sep 3, 2025, 08:20 UTC
MGA/AED close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

mga

MGA - Malagasy Ariary

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Ariary exchange rate is the MGA to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Ariary is MGA. The currency symbol is Ar.

aed

AED - Emirati Dirham

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Emirati Dirham exchange rate is the AED to USD rate. The currency code for Emirati Dirhams is AED. The currency symbol is د.إ.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16542
GBP / EUR1.14898
USD / JPY148.643
GBP / USD1.33905
USD / CHF0.804434
USD / CAD1.37906
EUR / JPY173.232
AUD / USD0.652878

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

