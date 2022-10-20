Login
Register

Kazakhstani Tenge to East Caribbean Dollar Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
View transfer quote

KZT to XCD Chart

Kazakhstani Tenge to East Caribbean Dollar

1 KZT = 0 XCD

Feb 26, 2025, 10:23 UTC - Feb 26, 2025, 10:23 UTC
KZT/XCD close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

kzt

KZT - Kazakhstani Tenge

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kazakhstani Tenge exchange rate is the KZT to USD rate. The currency code for Kazakhstani Tenge is KZT. The currency symbol is ₸.

More Kazakhstani Tenge info
xcd

XCD - East Caribbean Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular East Caribbean Dollar exchange rate is the XCD to USD rate. The currency code for East Caribbean Dollars is XCD. The currency symbol is $.

More East Caribbean Dollar info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.04964
GBP / EUR1.20500
USD / JPY149.309
GBP / USD1.26482
USD / CHF0.894677
USD / CAD1.43417
EUR / JPY156.721
AUD / USD0.632349

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings