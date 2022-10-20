Login
Kazakhstani Tenge to Costa Rican Colon Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
KZT to CRC Chart

Kazakhstani Tenge to Costa Rican Colon

1 KZT = 0 CRC

Feb 26, 2025, 03:33 UTC - Feb 26, 2025, 03:33 UTC
KZT/CRC close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

kzt

KZT - Kazakhstani Tenge

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kazakhstani Tenge exchange rate is the KZT to USD rate. The currency code for Kazakhstani Tenge is KZT. The currency symbol is ₸.

More Kazakhstani Tenge info
crc

CRC - Costa Rican Colon

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Costa Rican Colon exchange rate is the CRC to USD rate. The currency code for Costa Rican Colones is CRC. The currency symbol is ₡.

More Costa Rican Colon info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.05048
GBP / EUR1.20453
USD / JPY149.387
GBP / USD1.26533
USD / CHF0.893479
USD / CAD1.43219
EUR / JPY156.927
AUD / USD0.632932

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

