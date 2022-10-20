Jordanian Dinar to Venezuelan Bolívar Exchange Rate Chart

Jordanian Dinar to Venezuelan Bolívar Exchange Rate Chart

JOD to VEF Chart

Jordanian Dinar to Venezuelan Bolívar

1 JOD = 0 VEF

Oct 20, 2024, 00:07 UTC - Oct 20, 2024, 00:07 UTC
JOD/VEF close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

jod

JOD - Jordanian Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jordanian Dinar exchange rate is the JOD to USD rate. The currency code for Jordanian Dinars is JOD. The currency symbol is JD.

vef

VEF - Venezuelan Bolívar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VEF to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VEF. The currency symbol is Bs.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08686
GBP / EUR1.19979
USD / JPY149.528
GBP / USD1.30400
USD / CHF0.864920
USD / CAD1.38029
EUR / JPY162.516
AUD / USD0.670743

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%

