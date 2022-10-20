Login
Register

Jordanian Dinar to Croatian Kuna Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
View transfer quote

JOD to HRK Chart

Jordanian Dinar to Croatian Kuna

1 JOD = 0 HRK

Feb 26, 2025, 04:42 UTC - Feb 26, 2025, 04:42 UTC
JOD/HRK close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

jod

JOD - Jordanian Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jordanian Dinar exchange rate is the JOD to USD rate. The currency code for Jordanian Dinars is JOD. The currency symbol is JD.

More Jordanian Dinar info
hrk

HRK - Croatian Kuna

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Croatian Kuna exchange rate is the HRK to USD rate. The currency code for Croatian Kunas is HRK. The currency symbol is kn.

More Croatian Kuna info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.05025
GBP / EUR1.20421
USD / JPY149.331
GBP / USD1.26472
USD / CHF0.893729
USD / CAD1.43264
EUR / JPY156.835
AUD / USD0.632683

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings