Jordanian Dinar to Falkland Island Pound Exchange Rate Chart

Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

JOD to FKP Chart

Jordanian Dinar to Falkland Island Pound

1 JOD = 0 FKP

Nov 10, 2024, 11:47 UTC - Nov 10, 2024, 11:47 UTC
JOD/FKP close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

jod

JOD - Jordanian Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jordanian Dinar exchange rate is the JOD to USD rate. The currency code for Jordanian Dinars is JOD. The currency symbol is JD.

fkp

FKP - Falkland Island Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Falkland Island Pound exchange rate is the FKP to USD rate. The currency code for Falkland Island Pounds is FKP. The currency symbol is £.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07216
GBP / EUR1.20601
USD / JPY152.621
GBP / USD1.29303
USD / CHF0.875665
USD / CAD1.39060
EUR / JPY163.633
AUD / USD0.658674

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%

