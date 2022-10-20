Jordanian Dinar to Argentine Peso Exchange Rate Chart

JOD to ARS Chart
Jordanian Dinar to Argentine Peso
1 JOD = 0 ARS
Feb 26, 2025, 04:41 UTC - Feb 26, 2025, 04:41 UTC
JOD/ARS close: 0 low: 0 high: 0
Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jordanian Dinar exchange rate is the JOD to USD rate. The currency code for Jordanian Dinars is JOD. The currency symbol is JD.More Jordanian Dinar info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Argentine Peso exchange rate is the ARS to USD rate. The currency code for Argentine Pesos is ARS. The currency symbol is $.More Argentine Peso info
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings