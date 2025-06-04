Djiboutian Franc to Bermudian Dollar Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
DJF to BMD Chart

Djiboutian Franc to Bermudian Dollar

1 DJF = 0 BMD

Aug 31, 2025, 17:00 UTC - Aug 31, 2025, 17:00 UTC
DJF/BMD close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

djf

DJF - Djiboutian Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Djiboutian Franc exchange rate is the DJF to USD rate. The currency code for Djiboutian Francs is DJF. The currency symbol is Fdj.

bmd

BMD - Bermudian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bermudian Dollar exchange rate is the BMD to USD rate. The currency code for Bermudian Dollars is BMD. The currency symbol is $.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.15998
GBP / EUR1.15862
USD / JPY147.489
GBP / USD1.34398
USD / CHF0.809148
USD / CAD1.37630
EUR / JPY171.085
AUD / USD0.653346

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

