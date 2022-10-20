Bahraini Dinar to Vatican City Lira Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
BHD to VAL Chart

Bahraini Dinar to Vatican City Lira

1 BHD = 0 VAL

Jul 5, 2024, 14:19 UTC - Jul 5, 2024, 14:19 UTC
BHD/VAL close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

bhd

BHD - Bahraini Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bahraini Dinar exchange rate is the BHD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahraini Dinars is BHD. The currency symbol is .د.ب.

val

VAL - Vatican City Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Vatican City Lira exchange rate is the VAL to USD rate. The currency code for Vatican City Lire is VAL.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08142
GBP / EUR1.18271
USD / JPY161.189
GBP / USD1.27900
USD / CHF0.898871
USD / CAD1.36495
EUR / JPY174.312
AUD / USD0.672355

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%

