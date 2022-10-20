Bahraini Dinar to Cuban Convertible Peso Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
View transfer quote

BHD to CUC Chart

Bahraini Dinar to Cuban Convertible Peso

1 BHD = 0 CUC

Jul 5, 2024, 14:00 UTC - Jul 5, 2024, 14:00 UTC
BHD/CUC close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

bhd

BHD - Bahraini Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bahraini Dinar exchange rate is the BHD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahraini Dinars is BHD. The currency symbol is .د.ب.

More Bahraini Dinar info
cuc

CUC - Cuban Convertible Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cuban Convertible Peso exchange rate is the CUC to USD rate. The currency code for Cuban Convertible Pesos is CUC. The currency symbol is $.

More Cuban Convertible Peso info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08180
GBP / EUR1.18299
USD / JPY161.291
GBP / USD1.27976
USD / CHF0.898542
USD / CAD1.36428
EUR / JPY174.484
AUD / USD0.672912

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings