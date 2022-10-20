Login
Aruban or Dutch Guilder to Philippine Peso Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

AWG to PHP Chart

Aruban or Dutch Guilder to Philippine Peso

1 AWG = 0 PHP

Mar 8, 2025, 18:52 UTC - Mar 8, 2025, 18:52 UTC
AWG/PHP close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

awg

AWG - Aruban or Dutch Guilder

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Aruban or Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the AWG to USD rate. The currency code for Aruban or Dutch Guilders (also called Florins) is AWG. The currency symbol is ƒ.

More Aruban or Dutch Guilder info
php

PHP - Philippine Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Philippine Peso exchange rate is the PHP to USD rate. The currency code for Philippine Pesos is PHP. The currency symbol is ₱.

More Philippine Peso info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08332
GBP / EUR1.19256
USD / JPY148.047
GBP / USD1.29192
USD / CHF0.879992
USD / CAD1.43775
EUR / JPY160.382
AUD / USD0.630446

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

