The main SWIFT code for Santander in the United Kingdom is ABBYGB2LXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in the United Kingdom and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Santander in the United Kingdom, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using ABBYGB2LXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.