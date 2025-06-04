HSBC Bank SWIFT code in the United Kingdom

The main SWIFT code for HSBC Bank in the United Kingdom is HBUKGB4BXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in the United Kingdom and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with HSBC Bank in the United Kingdom, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using HBUKGB4BXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.