TMBThanachart Bank SWIFT code in Thailand

The main SWIFT code for TMBThanachart Bank in Thailand is TMBKTHBKXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Thailand and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with TMBThanachart Bank in Thailand, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using TMBKTHBKXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.