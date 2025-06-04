Raiffeisen Schweiz Genossenschaft SWIFT code in Switzerland

The main SWIFT code for Raiffeisen Schweiz Genossenschaft in Switzerland is RAIFCH22XXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Switzerland and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Raiffeisen Schweiz Genossenschaft in Switzerland, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using RAIFCH22XXX is typically a safe and reliable option.