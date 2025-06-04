UOB SWIFT code in Singapore
The SWIFT/BIC code for UOB is UOVBSGSGXXX. However, UOB may use different SWIFT/BIC codes depending on the service or branch. If you’re unsure which to use, confirm with your recipient or contact UOB directly.
UOVBSGSGXXX
Bank name
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED
SWIFT code
UOVBSGSGXXX
Address
80 RAFFLES PLACE, UOB PLAZA
City
SINGAPORE
Country
SINGAPORE
This is the main SWIFT/BIC code for UOB in Singapore
Local branches
Below you can find the local branches for UOB in Singapore.
About UOVBSGSGXXX
The main SWIFT code for UOB in Singapore is UOVBSGSGXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Singapore and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with UOB in Singapore, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using UOVBSGSGXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.
Using UOVBSGSGXXX
You can use UOB’s main SWIFT/BIC code UOVBSGSGXXX when:
Sending an international money transfer to UOB in Singapore
The recipient hasn’t provided a branch-specific SWIFT/BIC code
UOB processes the payment centrally through its primary office
You want to use a widely accepted default SWIFT/BIC code
Check your SWIFT payment for errors
Before sending a SWIFT payment, double-check that the SWIFT code matches the recipient’s bank and that the account number and name are entered correctly. Even small mistakes can delay or block the transfer. Contact your bank if you've made a transfer with incorrect details.
Receiving a payment to UOB in Singapore?
To receive an international payment to your UOB account in Singapore, you’ll need to provide the correct SWIFT/BIC code, account number, and other banking details. Make sure your sender has the right information to avoid delays.
Frequently asked questions
The main office SWIFT code for UOB is UOVBSGSGXXX. This code is commonly used for international wire transfers to the bank's headquarters. It identifies UOB in the SWIFT network, helping ensure that funds are routed to the correct financial institution.
Disclaimer
The SWIFT codes, bank names, addresses, and other related information provided on this page are for general information purposes only. While we strive to ensure accuracy, Xe does not guarantee that the information is complete, current, or error-free. The details may change without notice and may not reflect the latest data available from the respective financial institutions.
Xe makes no representations regarding the legal standing, regulatory status, or operational integrity of any bank, financial institution, or intermediary listed. We do not endorse or verify the legitimacy of any entity included, nor do we assume any responsibility for your use of the information provided.
Any financial transactions or decisions undertaken based on this information are done at your own risk. Xe will not be liable for any loss, delay, or damages resulting from reliance on the data, nor from any dealings with third parties whose information is displayed on this site.
We recommend that you independently verify all details with the relevant financial institution before initiating any transaction.
This disclaimer is provided in English only and has not been translated. While the rest of this page may appear in your selected language, the legal disclaimer remains in English to preserve its accuracy and intent.