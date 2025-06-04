Caixa Geral de Depósitos SWIFT code in Portugal

The main SWIFT code for Caixa Geral de Depósitos in Portugal is CGDIPTPLXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Portugal and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Caixa Geral de Depósitos in Portugal, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using CGDIPTPLXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.