The main SWIFT code for Banco Santander Totta in Portugal is TOTAPTPLXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Portugal and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Banco Santander Totta in Portugal, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using TOTAPTPLXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.