Metropolitan Bank (Metrobank) SWIFT code in the Philippines

The main SWIFT code for Metropolitan Bank (Metrobank) in the Philippines is MBTCPHMMXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in the Philippines and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Metropolitan Bank (Metrobank) in the Philippines, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using MBTCPHMMXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.