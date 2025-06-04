ASB Bank SWIFT code in New Zealand

The main SWIFT code for ASB Bank in New Zealand is ASBBNZ2AXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in New Zealand and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with ASB Bank in New Zealand, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using ASBBNZ2AXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.