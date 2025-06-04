Banco Santander (Mexico) SWIFT code in Mexico

The main SWIFT code for Banco Santander (Mexico) in Mexico is BMSXMXMMXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Mexico and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Banco Santander (Mexico) in Mexico, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using BMSXMXMMXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.