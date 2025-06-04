住信SBIネット銀行 SWIFT code in Japan

The main SWIFT code for 住信SBIネット銀行 in Japan is NTSSJPJTXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Japan and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with 住信SBIネット銀行 in Japan, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using NTSSJPJTXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.