The main SWIFT code for Punjab National Bank (PNB) in India is PUNBINBBXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in India and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Punjab National Bank (PNB) in India, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using PUNBINBBXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.