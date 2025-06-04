MBH BANK NYRT. SWIFT code in Hungary

The main SWIFT code for MBH BANK NYRT. in Hungary is MKKBHUHBXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Hungary and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with MBH BANK NYRT. in Hungary, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using MKKBHUHBXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.