The main SWIFT code for HSBC Bank in Australia is HKBAAU2SXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Australia and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with HSBC Bank in Australia, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using HKBAAU2SXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.