Indonesian Rupiah to Venezuelan Bolívar Exchange Rate Chart

We use midmarket rates
IDR to VEF Chart

Indonesian Rupiah to Venezuelan Bolívar

1 IDR = 0 VEF

Sep 1, 2025, 16:35 UTC - Sep 1, 2025, 16:35 UTC
IDR/VEF close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

idr

IDR - Indonesian Rupiah

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Indonesian Rupiah exchange rate is the IDR to USD rate. The currency code for Indonesian Rupiahs is IDR. The currency symbol is Rp.

vef

VEF - Venezuelan Bolívar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VEF to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VEF. The currency symbol is Bs.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.17033
GBP / EUR1.15732
USD / JPY147.233
GBP / USD1.35445
USD / CHF0.801282
USD / CAD1.37547
EUR / JPY172.312
AUD / USD0.655419

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

