Wells Fargo, founded in 1852, is headquartered in San Francisco, California. As one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, it operates approximately 4,500 branches and 12,000 ATMs nationwide, serving millions of customers. With a presence in more than 30 countries, Wells Fargo offers a wide range of financial services, including personal and commercial banking, credit cards, loans, wealth management, and investment banking through its Wells Fargo Advisors and Corporate & Investment Banking divisions.