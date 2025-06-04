ABA Bank exchange rate
Considering using ABA Bank for your international money transfer? Compare ABA Bank exchange rates and fees to discover your potential savings with Xe.
We don’t have ABA Bank rates for this currency pair yet, but you can still compare a quote from ABA Bank to Xe’s live rate to see potential savings. Check back soon, we’re always expanding our data to bring you more rates.
About ABA
Established in 1996 in Phnom Penh, ABA (formerly Advanced Bank of Asia) serves individuals and businesses with accounts, cards, consumer and SME lending, trade finance, cash management, and award-winning mobile banking. Strong governance and regional links support exporters, retailers, and growing entrepreneurs.
How long does a ABA Bank money transfer take?
Delivery times for international transfers with ABA Bank vary based on the payment method, transaction timing, and recipient’s country. Typically, international bank transfers take 1 to 5 business days. Factors such as bank holidays and security checks may also impact delivery. Check ABA Bank's cutoff time to avoid delays.
What are ABA Bank's money transfer fees and costs?
The cost of an international money transfer with ABA Bank depends on many factors including the transfer amount and destination currency. Usually, larger transfers come with lower fees and better exchange rates. Check the comparison table to compare ABA Bank fees with Xe.
Frequently asked questions
ABA Bank's exchange rates can differ significantly from dedicated money transfer services. Traditional banks often add a markup to their rates, meaning your recipient may receive less. Use our comparison table to see how ABA Bank stacks up against Xe and other providers in real time.
Comparing ABA Bank to other international money transfer services helps you make smarter financial decisions. Small differences in rates and fees can lead to significant savings—especially on larger transfers. Our comparison tool makes it easy to find the best value for your specific currency pair.
The ABA Bank exchange rate refers to the rate they offer for converting one currency into another during an international money transfer. This rate may include a margin above the mid-market rate, which can reduce the final amount your recipient receives. Compare ABA Bank's rate to Xe’s real-time rates to see the difference.
Many banks and money transfer providers—including ABA Bank—may charge a transfer fee. This could be a flat fee or vary depending on the amount, destination, or transfer method. Our comparison tool clearly breaks down the fees and exchange rates so you can easily see the total cost.
Transfer times with ABA Bank depend on the destination, currency, and payment method. Many transfers take 1–5 business days, though delays can occur due to bank processing times or additional checks. In contrast, Xe completes most transfers within minutes.
ABA Bank may impose daily limits or require in-person visits for large transfers. Xe supports higher online transfer limits, giving you more flexibility when moving large amounts—without the need to split payments or go to a branch.