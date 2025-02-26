Frequently asked questions

Xe makes it easy to pay taxes abroad. Join the 15,000+ businesses that trust Xe to process their international business payments every year and start simplifying your money transfer process today.
Sign up in minutes
Sign up in under 5 minutes and start making fast, cross-border payments. All it takes is an email address to create your Xe Business account. Once registered, verify your business details, and you’ll be ready to send money.
Global business payments
Choose your currencies, payment method, and recipient details (including their address, bank account/IBAN, and SWIFT/BIC). Make international money transfers for your business to over 190+ countries worldwide.
Live support & updates
Monitor the status of your transfers in real time through your online Xe account. Stay informed every step of the way with detailed updates. Need help? Our dedicated support team is available via live chat, phone, or email to assist with any questions or issues related to your payments.
With over $115 billion processed annually, Xe provides reliable and efficient global payment solutions for businesses of all sizes. Whether you’re paying supplier invoices, managing payroll, or expanding internationally, you can trust us to deliver fast and secure money transfers.
130+ supported currencies worldwide
Manage supplier payments, foreign invoices, and asset purchases across 130+ supported global currencies.
190+ supported countries globally
Attract top talent with secure global payments and lock in exchange rates for up to three years with Xe.
1-5 business day transfer speed
Complete international payments in just 1-5 business days with Xe’s efficient global transfer network.
Xe business customers benefit from zero fees on most global payments, subject to Xe's terms and conditions. However, certain services, such as same-currency transfers, may be subject to fees.
Do you have questions about business international payments? Read our FAQs to learn more.
You can set up a business account online using our secure web platform. Follow these simple steps to register:
Click here to register for an Xe business account.
Enter your email address and then select a secure password.
Fill in some basic company information about the business you want to register.
Enter your own personal details.
Tell us some information about how you intend to use the service (for example, the currencies you’re interested in).
Agree to the terms and conditions.
Await approval from a member of our team.
Xe for Business customers benefit from zero fees on most international payments - subject to Xe's terms and conditions. For some of our services, such as same currency payments, your transfer may be subject to a fee. These are determined by several factors and any fees will be clearly displayed before you confirm your transfer. Read this article for more information about fees for consumer customers:
Xe is pleased to offer a same-currency transfer service to our Xe for Business users sending money internationally. The number of currencies available for same-currency payments will increase as we gradually roll out this service, which is currently only available to business account holders.
We’ll send your money to your recipient as quickly as possible. If you’d like to check the status of your transfer, follow these steps:
Sign in to your Xe account
Choose Transactions
You’ll be presented with a list of your transfers
A green check mark in the ‘In’ and ‘Out’ column lets you know when we’ve received and sent out your money. A red cross in either of these indicates your transfer has not passed this stage yet.