How to send money to Australia online

Need to get your money to Melbourne? Here's our guide to how you can quickly and easily send money to Australia with Xe.

Want to purchase property in Australia? Sending money to family or friends? Want to put Australian dollars in your account back home? Whatever your reason, an international money transfer is the ideal way to make your payment.

These days, sending money to Australia is easy. There are so many options available you’ll be spoilt for choice. You no longer have to visit your local bank and stand in line, waiting to send money to your loved ones. All you need is a phone or a laptop with an internet connection to send money online.

Depending on which method you use, the process can be simple, quick, and cheap. But which method should you use?

Send money to Australia with Xe

Can you send money to Australia with Xe? Absolutely! You can send money online affordably and quickly, and there’s no minimum amount for money transfers. The process is quick and simple every step of the way, from the quick transfer initiation process to our fast travel times. Your money will reach Australia within 1-4 business days, and many of our transfers complete within 24 hours.

How to send money to Australia with Xe

Open a free account online, in the app over the phone. Enter your currencies and the amount you’d like to send to check the send rate and get a quote for your transfer to Australia. Add the recipient’s details, including their bank account information. Pay for the transfer via bank transfer, direct debit, or credit card.

Send Money Transfer

We also offer additional transfer types such as forward contracts and market orders if you’d like to schedule a future transfer or wait for the best possible rate. If you have any trouble with your transfer, want to send over $500,000 USD (or your currency equivalent), or want someone to help you with your transfer, our currency experts offer round-the-clock support.

Why choose Xe over other options?

You may be wondering about some of the other popular money transfer and international payment options out there, such as:

PayPal’s Xoom

Bank transfers

Wire transfers

ACH payments

Card payments

These are all reliable methods of sending money, and at the end of the day they will get your money to its destination. But do you want to trust your money and information to just any provider?

At Xe, we offer:

Competitive exchange rates

Multiple transfer and payment options

Fast transfer times

Expert support from a trusted, established brand

A quick, easy process

Ready to send money to Australia with Xe?

There are many ways to send money to Australia. While many people prioritize speed, it's also important to consider security and the associated costs. With Xe, you’re guaranteed speedy, affordable, and secure transfers. Sending money is quick and easy. Open a free account with Xe and send money today.

