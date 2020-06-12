APAC Morning Update - 20/01/2020

The AUD opens at 0.7692 and the NZD opens at 0.7110.







All is quiet heading into inauguration day overnight, which by all means shouldn’t be a market mover, but you just never know these days.





New Zealand’s business confidence figures came in surprisingly upbeat, still at -6, but a big jump up from -40. This is actually the most confident since 2017, so unless they surveyed everyone while they were still at the beach, it is a positive sign. Businesses that are confident are more inclined to invest, spend, and indeed hire more staff, which has positive effects for the economy as a whole.



Tomorrow for Australia we also have unemployment data, which has been elevated

since Covid. Any change is therefore quite significant.





Global equity markets are off across the board: Dow +0.5%, S&P 500 +0.9%, FTSE -0.1%,

DAX -0.2%, CAC -0.3%, Nikkei +1.4%, Shanghai -0.8%.



Gold prices are up 0.2%, currently trading at $1,841 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices are up 1.7% trading at $53 a barrel.





AUDUSD 0.7692 0.2%

AUDEUR 0.6346 -0.2%

AUDGBP 0.5645 -0.2%

AUDJPY 79.92 0.4%

AUDNZD 1.0820 0.2%

GBPAUD 1.7712 0.2%



NZDUSD 0.7110 0.0%

NZDEUR 0.5865 -0.4%

NZDGBP 0.5217 -0.3%

NZDJPY 73.86 0.2%

NZDAUD 0.9242 -0.2%

NZDCAD 0.9054 -0.2%

GBPNZD 1.9163 0.3%

